29-Year-Old Comes Out as Gay, Immediately Begins Exploring His Sexual Freedom: WEB SERIES

Love Your Life is a new web series about 29-year-old Jake, who comes out as gay and wastes no time starting to enjoy his sexual freedom. And its first two episodes are online for your viewing pleasure.

Series creator and star Steve O’Brien, who based the series on his life, shot two episodes with director Renée Stork in hopes of raising financing for the rest of the planned 9-episode series.

The ‘Love Your Life’ team provided some background info on O’Brien: “O’Brien won Best Actor at the 2017 Long Island International Film Expo for his portrayal of a bipolar man in the short film The Cartographer. O’Brien began his career as a TV news reporter before switching gears to become a Special Education teacher in his late 20s. He started performing stand-up comedy on weekends in New York comedy clubs and later enrolled in acting and writing classes. After several roles off Off-Broadway, he joined The Actor’s Green Room in Manhattan, where he began acting and producing in short films. O’Brien also wrote and starred in the 2017 short film “Spilt Milk,” based on his experience telling his parents that he’s gay. “