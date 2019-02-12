How NYC Go-Go Stud Matthew Camp Cashed in on OnlyFans

The New York Times profiles NYC go-go boy/performer Matthew Camp in an article on how the OnlyFans platform has upended the adult industry.

On OnlyFans, notes writer Jacob Bernstein, “subscribers — mostly male; straight, gay and beyond — pay models and social media influencers a fee, generally $5 to $20 a month, to view a feed of imagery too racy for Instagram. With that access, subscribers can also direct message and ‘tip’ to get pictures or videos created on demand, according to their sexual tastes.”

Camp revealed that after building a fanbase on Instagram he took home more than $10,000 a month on the OnlyFans platform without ever showing a full “penetrative” sex clip. Apparently he has since done so.

Said Camp to the paper: “Tumblr was filled with the most extreme sexual experiences you could see. And I think a lot of people were turned off by that. It’s not what they’re looking for. They want more intimate experiences. They want a boyfriend experience. They want to fantasize about someone that they want to have sex with and not feel disgusted by it.”