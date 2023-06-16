Hugh Hefner’s son is flogging racy content on OnlyFans

Hugh Hefner’s son Marston Hefner is doing OnlyFans – against his wife’s wishes.

The 33-year-old heir to the Playboy fortune is expecting his first child with spouse Anna Lambropoulos, and he has started flogging subscriptions to his racy content on the adult site as extra “financial security” for his family – and to fund his Pokémon card obsession.

His content includes “undressing myself slowly” and engaging in “butt plug play”, but most of it is Pokemon-themed.

He told The New York Post’s Page Six column: “It is a long-term avenue for further financial security.”

His late father – who passed away at the age of 91 on September 27, 2017 – made his millions from the X-rated Playboy magazine and brand and his mother, Kimberley Conrad, was a Playboy model.

Marston – who is bisexual – said: “I believe that there’s nothing wrong with nudity or sexuality.

“If people have sex and they make money from it, cool. If I end up doing it, cool.”

Marston even insisted he wouldn’t mind if his wife wanted to have an open relationship or start her own OnlyFans account, though he claims she’s not “crazy” about him selling his kinky content.

He added: “If she wanted to do an open relationship, we’ll talk about it.

“If she wanted to do anything sexual, that’s a conversation that we have no matter what, and we are always having it.”

Hef – who was married three times – was also survived by grown-up children Christie, 70, David, 67, and 31-year-old Cooper.