Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker caused a packed House Judiciary Committee hearing to gasp in shock and laugh after refusing to answer a tough question from Chairman Jerrold Nadler by informing him that his time was up.

Asked Nadler: “In your capacity as acting attorney general have you ever been asked to approve any request for action to be taken by the special counsel?”

Replied Whitaker: “Mr chairman, I see that your time is up.”

NADLER: "In your capacity as acting attorney general have you ever been asked to approve any request for action to be taken by the special counsel?"



WHITAKER: "Mr chairman, I see that your time is up."



[uproarious laughter] pic.twitter.com/sHlPpXP9Os — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 8, 2019

The hearing continues HERE.