Trump Melts Down Over ’60 Minutes’ Andrew McCabe Revelations: WATCH

Donald Trump raged about a 60 Minutes interview with fired Former Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe in which he described launching obstruction of justice investigations against the president and revealed that Justice Department officials discussed wearing a wire into the Oval Office and removing the president via the 25th Amendment.

Watch the full interview and read the transcript HERE.

Highlights here:

Tweeted Trump: “Wow, so many lies by now disgraced acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe. He was fired for lying, and now his story gets even more deranged. He and Rod Rosenstein, who was hired by Jeff Sessions (another beauty), look like they were planning a very illegal act, and got caught………There is a lot of explaining to do to the millions of people who had just elected a president who they really like and who has done a great job for them with the Military, Vets, Economy and so much more. This was the illegal and treasonous “insurance policy” in full action!

Trump also praise FOX & Friends for its analysis of the McCabe interview, quoting Dan Bongino, who described what went on at the DOJ as “an illegal coup attempt.”

“This was an illegal coup attempt on the President of the United States.” Dan Bongino on @foxandfriends True! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2019

Some clips from 60 Minutes Overtime on the McCabe interview, below.

McCabe also talked about a job interview with Trump.

Said McCabe: “He began by talking to me about his Electoral College results in the state of North Carolina, which I didn’t really know about or understand how that related to the position of FBI director…He estimated that 80% of FBI employees must have voted for him, and he asked me if I thought that was true. I said, ‘I have no idea who people in the FBI voted for. It’s not something that we discuss at work.'”