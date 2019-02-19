Miami Beach Chef Was Beaten In An ‘Alleged’ Homophobic Attack: WATCH

A video of an alleged “homophobic” attack of a Honduran chef at a Miami Beach restaurant has become public.

Nelson Bardales, who works as a chef told police he was brutally assaulted by a “homophobic” client on February 11.

Bardales and co-workers claim that the assailant hurled homophobic slurs while he beat Bardales.

“What he did to me does not have a name–he destroyed me. I have a fracture in my nose and in the cheekbone,” Bardales told NBC 6’s partner station Telemundo 51.

Bardales filed a complaint with the police, and hopes that the assailant “shows his face.”

