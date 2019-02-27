Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Testifies Before House: LIVE VIDEO

Today’s must-watch TV: Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen testifies before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform at 10 am ET. We’ll bump this to the top of the site when testimony begins.

An advance copy of 20-pages of Cohen’s statement was released last night. You can read it HERE.

Donald Trump scheduled counter-programming during Cohen’s damning testimony.

The HuffPost reports: ‘President Donald Trump scheduled a dinner for Wednesday with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un at their summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, but only after House Democrats announced that his former lawyer and “fixer” would publicly testify on Capitol Hill at about the same time. The apparent “counterprogramming” of Michael Cohen’s expected damaging testimony concerns arms control and national security experts, who fear that Trump is trying to distract public attention from Cohen, even at the cost of U.S. interests.’