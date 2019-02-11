Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Diana Ross, The Wrap On The Grammys and More: HOT LINKS

CATWALK NYC’s Winter fashion week is here. Zoe Saldana, Naomi Watts and Mindy Kaling were all smiles as they struck a pose at Tory Burch Fall Winter 2019 Fashion Show held at Pier 17 on Sunday (February 10). The three ladies were joined in the front row of the presentation by Karolina Kurkova, Isabelle Huppert, Liya Kebede, Vanessa Kirby, Qin Lan, Camila Coelho, Chriselle Lim, Laura Love, Debby Ryan, Lindsay Ellingsonand Lana Condor.

“Had the best morning at the @ToryBurch fashion show surrounded by so many chic (and tall!) women #NYFW,” Mindy captioned with her Instagram post. “Check out @toryburch’s stories for my takeover!”

WATCH A TRUE ICONIC LEGEND show the girls how it’s been done. Miss DIANA ROSS! pic.twitter.com/r5ut0Vaudx — Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) February 11, 2019

GRAMMY GLOW Michelle Obama was the highlight of the Grammys–and J-Lo brought us a Motown tribute via the Bronx.

Celebitchy said of Mrs. Obama’s surprise appearance: “It was great to see Michelle and it was great to see how everyone in the audience totally loved her and cheered for her. Second of all, I have no idea how this appearance was pitched to Michelle, but I wonder if she would have said yes if she was told that she would stand up there with that particular group of women. It felt like… yay, a celebration of women, but also: Michelle should have been up there alone, because that grouping was random AF. The other women felt tacked-on, last minute, and they hadn’t even rehearsed anything. It felt like an excuse for Alicia to find some way to stand next to Michelle Obama.

DAWWW Your daily dose of cute.

JOHANNESBERG DISPATCH Phuti Lekoloane plays in goal in the third tier of South African football and is trying to break stereotypes to pave the way for other gay players to come out. But he says that in South African football: “Being openly gay has held my career back.”

THREE CHEERS The gay male cheerleaders that made it to the Super Bowl give their enthusiastic take on the experience.

DAMAGED GOODS? “There is a lack of understanding about trauma, and a lack of will to talk about problematic sex. Because experts don’t want to shame anyone, they won’t talk about it. Many of us have a baseline anxiety in the trauma of growing up LGBT, one where we did not feel safe. Leading us to internalize the idea that we are a threat to ourselves. Leading us to become anxious about our entire being.” Gay Star News talks drugs and being LGBT.

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS Kamala Harris just secured the 420 vote.



THE COMICS SECTION Aaron Palmiter’s It’s A Gay Life cartoons are deceptively simple looking but always give you a lot to unpack.

