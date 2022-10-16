Everything We Know About Prince Harry’s Memoir

mega

Last summer, Prince Harry shocked the masses when he announced he’d be writing his very first book.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” he wrote in a press release. “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Since then, the Duke of Sussex has rarely commented on his upcoming work, leaving the public curious as to what they can expect to read when they turn through the pages.

When Is It Coming Out?

Upon the official announcement, it was stated that the tome would be released in fall 2022 — but the timeline seems to be ever-changing. In fact, over the summer, Publishing Random House didn’t include the book on in their fall lineup, leaving consumers confused.

Just a couple of weeks later, an insider toldOK! the release date was being pushed in the wake of the news that Michelle Obama would be releasing a memoir on November 15. “There is no way Harry can compete with Michelle. Not only will she have another best-seller, but she will for weeks,” the source explained. “Penguin Random House wanted to have Harry’s book on shelves in time for the key Thanksgiving and Christmas markets, but because of Michelle that could all change.”

How Much Money Is He Being Paid For It?

Radar previously claimed the Duke of Sussex received a $15 million advance for the work, though an actual monetary figure has yet to be confirmed. However, Harry did reveal a portion of his earnings will be donated to charity.

Other sources claimed he’s earning upwards of $20 million.

What’s The Book About?

In the book’s official synopsis, the publishers stated, “Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.”

The summary continued, “Covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story.”

Some think Harry could drop plenty of scandalous bombshells about the royal family as well, from who made comments about son Archie‘s skin color to his true feelings towards his stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla.

Is It Being Rewritten After Queen Elizabeth’s Death?

A source claimed the dad-of-two is “currently updating” the contents to “include the passing of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.” Since the work was rumored to be finished before her passing, the insider noted publishers are “so paranoid it will leak” that they “use a secret name when referring to the memoir — it’s called the ‘GKH’ project, which is the nickname his mother Princess Diana used for her beloved son. ‘GKH’ stood for Good King Harry!”

What Does The Royal Family Think?

Though the monarchy has yet to address Harry’s project, an insider told OK! that King Charles is pleading with his youngest son to scrap the work all together.

“Once the dust settles, you can bet that Prince Harry will be summoned to speak to the King. There is no circumstance in the world where the King will not address the book before it is published,” stated the source. “He has an obligation to the protect the crown. He will beg Harry not to release the book. The bigger question is whether or not he will be able to persuade Harry to cancel it, at whatever cost.”