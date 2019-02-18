Mike Pence ‘Greetings from Donald Trump’ Met with Humiliating, Deafening Silence at European Speech: WATCH

Vice President Mike Pence brought “greetings from Donald Trump” in a speech to European leaders at the Munich Security Conference over the weekend, and got not the round of rousing applause he was expecting, but….crickets.

WATCH: Vice President Pence met with silence after mentioning President Trump in Munich speech https://t.co/b3hrZJTTrD pic.twitter.com/E1oEgYvKt2 — The Hill (@thehill) February 18, 2019

At another conference last Thursday, Pence received a similar response waiting for a round of applause as he called on European leaders to join the United States in its withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

Again…crickets.

OMG — Pence was visibly shook in Poland when he received absolutely no reaction to what was clearly supposed to be an applause line about how "the time has come for our European partners to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal." pic.twitter.com/biRxARZkcM February 16, 2019

Reporter Jonathan Allen and an MSNBC panel analyzed the response.

Said Allen: “This is the Munich security conference and the president of the United States not getting even a clap, not even a polite golf clap, this is unheard of. It’s embarrassing for the country…There are not a lot of our longtime allies that feel good about us at all, and specifically feel good about our president in any way, shape or form.”