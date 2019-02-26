Milan Christopher Claims Jussie Smollett Kept Him From Getting on ‘Empire’ and That He’s the ‘Father of Black Gay Hollywood: WATCH

Milan Christopher, rapper and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star, came out hard against actor Jussie Smollett on The Armon Wiggins‘ show yesterday, claiming that Smollett stopped him from getting on Empire.

Christopher claims that Smollett bad mouthed him around Hollywood because he was intimidated by Christopher and wanted to be the “it” Black, gay actor.

In a rant worthy of Kanye West, Christopher posted an Instagram post [since taken down] where he railed on and on that he was among other things, “The Father of Black Gay Hollywood.”

Christopher’s prose had manic self-aggrandizing quality that’s almost disturbing.

“In a lengthy rant that seems to have had no real point, except to brag…Milan wants us all to know he fathered us and we are all his sons,” reported Aazios, which captured the rant before it was taken down (see below).

“In his rant he mentions several of his accomplishments which are all great but sir Karamo was the first openly gay male to have his real relationship play out on reality TV.”

Karamo refers to Queer Eye for the Straight Guy‘s Karamo Brown.

His claims are multitude but let’s confirm what we can:

“I was the first openly gay Black male to have his relationship played out on Reality TV.”

FALSE: Sean Sasser, who was Pedro Zamora’s boyfriend on The Real World San Francisco certainly was before Milan’s time. Sasser passed away years after Zamora, from HIV complications in 2013.

“I was the first Black celebrity to be a spokesperson for PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylactic) aka Truvada.

TRUEish: Christopher was in last year’s “F*** Without Fear” HIV prevention campaign, the Los Angeles LGBT Center teamed with Christopher to launch its new “PrEP’d AF” outreach campaign. “The main goal is to raise awareness that PrEP prevents HIV without impacting people’s ability to have active and fun sex lives, reported HIV Plus last year.

In the same interview he doubled down on his claim that “a lot of rappers are secretly bisexual.”

“The more attention the campaign gets, the more people it reaches and, hopefully, it reaches men who have sex with men who don’t identify as gay or bi,” Christopher continued. “A lot of influential people in the music industry follow me on social media, so [hopefully] this reaches them.”

We’ll skip to the end which is the part that’s more fun and [I’m sure] unintentionally hilarious: “I’m fine AF [True], I have a beautiful smile [We’ll give him that], banging body [obviously], fat ass [no comment], and a big a** dick [unconfirmable at press time].”

Comedian Sampson McCormick, who also has been an “openly Black celebrity” who has been a spokesperson for PrEP, said of Christopher’s rant: “I’ve met Milan a few times, and we’ve always had pleasant exchanges, but let’s operate from reality (not TV) real life–the only reason that child started getting leverage was because he kept telling everybody he was Barry Gordy’s niece or nephew or some shit, back when he was claiming himself as Milan Christopher-Gordy, and Barry Gordy told him to shut the fuck up. Since then, it’s been all grainy ass sex tapes shot down at the motel 6 and a new picture of his naked ass every other month. The only thing that child hasn’t show us, is his insides! Still love him though, but he needs to SIT. DOWN!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Watch Wiggins’ show below.

You can check out Christopher’s Instagram below.