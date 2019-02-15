NFL Settles With Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick’s attorney Mark Geragos just tweeted a partial photo of a legal agreement that settles the case that began in 2016 when Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem to protest social and racial injustice particularly among young Black men

According to Page Six: The collusion case also included Kaepernick’s former teammate Eric Reid. The safety is back in the league after a hiatus, joining the Panthers last season and getting a three-year, $22 million contract from Carolina this offseason.

The Associated Press reported on Thursday that Kaepernick demanded a $20 million contract to play for the new Alliance of American Football league, which started last weekend. The amount was determined based on precedent: players earn $225,000 over three years in the AAF.

Geragos and The NFL released a similar statement, citing a confidentiality agreement as to why no details would be given about the amount of the settlement.