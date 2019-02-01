Nick Jonas Wants To Play A Young Batman In New Movie

Responding to an Instagram post by Hypebeast on the issue of which actor should succeed Affleck in the role, the former Disney Channel star wrote, “First name Nick. Last name Jonas.”

Jonas isn’t the first former teen icon to reportedly long to play Batman. Jack O’Connell, who portrayed resident bad boy Cook on Skins, was rumored to be next in line to play Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ movie. Most other contenders for the role are established, older actors with a strong background in drama and theater, and have won (or been nominated for) a major award reports Comic Book Resources (CBR).

Speculation has run rampant that Reeves is eyeing a younger actor (ideally an unknown) to play Bruce Wayne in his film, currently titled The Batman, and play up the vigilante’s reputation as the world’s greatest detective–something that hasn’t been done cinematically.

The Batman opens June 25, 2021.