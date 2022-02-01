“Legends of Tomorrow” Has First Asexual Superhero, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” Apex Story Details, “James Bond” Actor “Disappointed” With Q’s Coming Out Moment: Entertainment Roundup

“Legends of Tomorrow’s” Spooner and Zari

DC’s “Legends of Tomorrow” Welcomes First Asexual Superhero

DC Comics’ bustling television universe, known by fans as the Arrowverse, introduced its first asexual superhero on the latest episode of The CW’s “Legends of Tomorrow.”

In the episode, Spooner, a member of the time-traveling superhero squad, came out as asexual after having a rare quiet moment with fellow hero Zari. Spooner, portrayed by Lisseth Chavez, reveals that she isn’t attracted to men or women, hinting that her lack of sexual attraction could be the product of “mushroom aliens.” But Zari reassured her that asexuality is a real thing and is completely normal, addressing common misconceptions about asexuality head-on.

Chavez celebrated the moment on Instagram. “Spooner has officially come out as asexual! ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ did that,” she wrote. “Thank you for shining light on asexuals. They’re underrepresented and always misunderstood. Thank you [‘Legends of Tomorrow’] for trusting me/Spooner to held spread awareness and shine light.”

“‘Legends’ has always been the queerest thing in the superhero toolbelt, in any medium that has motion to it, and it is just great seeing them continue the trend, and expand out of the basic pop culture boxes,” comics writer Adam P. Knave told Comicbook. “Everyone these days is very open to ‘this character is gay, this character is bisexual’ … ‘Supergirl’ introducing a trans character was phenomenal and groundbreaking, and this feels just as big.”

“Bond” Actor “Disappointed” With Q’s Coming Out Moment

Actor Ben Whishaw made headlines when his turn as James Bond’s best gadget man Q would include a coming out moment for the character. But now Whishaw is speaking out about his “unsatisfying” feelings around how that moment and Q being openly gay was handled within the latest Bond film “No Time To Die.”

“I think I thought, ‘Are we doing this and then doing nothing with it?’ I remember, perhaps, feeling that was unsatisfying,” Whishaw said in an interview with The Guardian. In the film, Q’s sexuality is mentioned in passing when Bond and Monnypenny interrupt him as he is preparing a dinner date in his apartment. Q being gay isn’t addressed in the rest of the film, which stuck with Whishaw during the course of filming.

“For whatever reason, I didn’t pick it apart with anybody on the film. Maybe on another kind of project I would have done? But it’s a very big machine,” Whishaw said. “I thought a lot about whether I should question it. Finally, I didn’t. I accepted this was what was written. And I said the lines. And it is what it is.”

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” Plot Details Revealed

The Channing Tatum-led male stripper film franchise “Magic Mike” has another sequel on the way, and director Steven Soderbergh opened up about a major piece of the film’s story for the first time.

Speaking to Collider, Soderbergh revealed that “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” will see Tatum’s Mike Lane in a relationship, building off of similar discussions the previous films delved into as the character developed.

“The third [movie] is sort of the apex of everything that we’ve been talking about in that area,” Soderbergh said. Not just taking the dancing to another level, but really getting into the relationship aspect that’s been an undercurrent in all of the films. Like Mike has a full-on relationship that’s at the center of this movie, while all this stuff is going on, and we haven’t done that before.”

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” will be released on HBO Max, though the film doesn’t have an announced release date.

