Nick Jonas, Trevor Noah, Nancy Pelosi, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Who Will Replace Hugh Jackman As Wolverine and More: HOT LINKS

ICYMI Trump’s State of the Union had almost no surprises… except an immigrant got the first standing ovation of the night. Watch Trevor Noah’s take on The Daily Show.

WHO WILL REPLACE HUGH JACKMAN AS WOLVERINE? Marvel Studio’s president Kevin Feige has the answers. At long last, the X-Men are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

If you wondered where the marvelous mutants were during the attack by Thanos–they were languishing in a contract with 20th Century Fox which owned the rights for many years (all the Bryan Singer films).

There are still two films set for release under the 20th Century Fox banner, Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants, but once those are in the can, it’s off to the House of Ideas. The most significant aspect of Feige’s involvement in the transition involves finding a replacement for Wolverine. Hugh Jackman has been adamant that Logan was his final outing as the character. However, Donner didn’t rule out Jackman reprising the role at some point down the road as an older Wolverine says Comic Book Resources.

2019 IS THE CHINESE YEAR OF THE PIG People magazine breaks down your fate using Chinese astrology.

According to ChineseNewYear.net, those born in a Year of a Pig “have a beautiful personality and are blessed with good fortune in life.” Pigs are likely to find 2019 to be a “transitional year” that contains tricky situations that are best overcome by sticking them out.

Every year, San Francisco’s streets are made more vibrant & festive as we join our Asian American & Pacific Islander neighbors in celebrating the Lunar New Year. May the #YearOfThePig bring health, happiness & prosperity to all! pic.twitter.com/oUFZkv3hI2 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 5, 2019

WHO COULDN’T USE A KISS To brighten their day!

LAME OF THRONES New “Exclusive” pics from the highly anticipated final season don’t show much.

In the final season of Game of Thrones, everyone will be cold. That’s pretty much all you can learn from these new photos HBO has released from the show exclusively on Vulture. The show returns April 14 for its final six feature-length episodes. HBO’s kept the set tight with few rumor leaks but we do know it’ll kick off with Daenerys’s tense arrival in Winterfell, include a lot of big battle scenes, and will probably not be enough to stop people from misusing memes about the wall in politics.

Vulture adds that HBO is readying a pilot for a Westeros-set prequel with a bunch of cool British actors and Naomi Watts, so don’t worry too much about leaving this whole cold world behind.

JUST JONAS Priyanka Chopra Jonas sat down for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night in New York City. On the show, the 36-year-old actress spoke about why she decided to add “Jonas” to her last name.

ON THIS DAY LAST YEAR If you still think you don’t have to worry about HIV and AIDS think again.

“Beau Lester, he was 23 years old — born on May 4, 1994 — when he passed away on February 6, 2017. He was diagnosed sometime between November and January of 2014/15. I’m not sure of the exact dates. Beau took his own life. It was only after his death that I found out that he had completely stopped all treatment because he could not handle the side effects from them. From what I understand, he’d tried several different meds and they all had same effects. I think about him weekly, something always pops up to make me think of him. Sometimes it’s just driving past the mall we went to one day on a whim. Beau drove three hours to come pick me up so we could just go hang out at the mall, that’s just how he was.

He was a special young man and was loved by many and he is missed so much. I choose to believe Beau took his life to spare his family and friends of having to care for him as the illness progressed. It is the only reason I can think of that would cause him to feel as if he couldn’t go on. A few months after Beau’s death, I had a tattoo done in remembrance of him, not that I could ever forget.” Mary Gresham

AC/DC A new Netflix show explores gay and straight dating on a show called: Dating Around. Netflix says of the show, “Every episode, one single goes on five first dates filled with flirty banter, awkward exchanges and moments of true connection. Who will get a second date? Netflix’s first original dating show takes an honest and compelling look at the real world of dating.”

AWESOME LA EXHIBIT The LA Times reviews a history of L.A.’s gay bar scene told in matchbooks. “A time capsule of L.A.’s bar history is now on display at downtown’s Central Library. Todd Lerew, program manager at the Library Foundation, the private nonprofit that oversaw “21 Collections,” curated the exhibition. “It’s like an archive of safe spaces,” Lerew says of the collection. “[These were] sites of solidarity. Many of them are gone now and [the matchbooks] are the only record they ever existed.”

Above: Exhibition of gay bar matchbooks. (One Archives at the USC Libraries)

APOLOGETIC Cubs owner apologizes over racist emails. “I deeply regret and apologize for some of the exchanges I had in my emails,” Joe Ricketts said in a statement. “Sometimes I received emails that I should have condemned. Other times I’ve said things that don’t reflect my value system. I strongly believe that bigoted ideas are wrong.”

FACT The best part of Donald Trump’s SOTU was probably Nancy Pelosi’s hate-clap.

WAS IT MURDER? A new CNN series investigates possible foul play in James Brown’s death.

COMO SAVA? He’s French!