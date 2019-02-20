People’s Sexiest Man Alive To Host ‘SNL’

A tweet from SNL details the next few weeks of guest hosts.

Ummm, and as much as we love John Mulaney and everything, it’s the man named sexiest in the world by People and rumored to be considered for the next James Bond, actor Idris Elba who will definitely be something worth to set our DVRs for.

Photo by Harald Krichel

CC BY-SA 4.0



According to Entertainment Weekly: “The SNL gig comes amid a busy month for [Ilba]. March 15 will see both the release of Elba’s directorial debut Yardie and his Netflix series Turn Up Charlie, in which he stars as a struggling DJ-turned-nanny for his famous friend’s daughter. The rest of 2019 doesn’t slow down for Elba; the actor, who is a real-life DJ, will perform at Coachella in April. He’ll also be starring in Hobbs & Shaw, Cats, and returning to BBC America’s Luther.”



