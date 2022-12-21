Daniel Craig isn’t paying attention to James Bond rumours

Daniel Craig isn’t paying attention to rumours about the next James Bond.

The 54-year-old actor – who made his fifth and final appearance as 007 in last year’s espionage blockbuster ‘No Time To Die’ – insisted he doesn’t take any notice of the speculation surrounding his successor as the iconic big screen spy.

Speaking to the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast during a live special at New York City’s 92nd Street Y this week, he said: “I don’t really pay any attention.

“I just… I don’t go on the internet, I don’t have social media.”

However, the ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ star promised he’ll be going to watch the next Bond film at the cinema.

Asked if he’ll enjoy seeing a new actor take on the role, he added: “I’ll be front and centre [at the theatre].”

Reflecting on his own decision to join the franchise with 2006’s ‘Casino Royale’, Daniel admitted he was in two minds when it came to the “pros and cons” of such a big move.

He explained: “It was on the pro list: it would change my life. It was on the con list: it would change my life.

“And that really is something that — I knew that I had a certain level of anonymity, I could still kind of go out, I could still travel and go to an airport.

“I could do all these things… I knew that would sort of disappear. But it was also on the pro list, and it worked for the best, I mean, that’s the thing.

“I just couldn’t…. I went, my closest friends, that’s who I went to for advice, that’s what I did. And they were just like, ‘You’ve got to do this, you’ll regret this if you don’t do this.’ And I did, so here we are.”

Speculation is rife about the identity of the next Bond, with Henry Cavill and Aaron Taylor-Johnson among the forerunners ahead of an official announcement.