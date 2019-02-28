Ben Affleck, Phil Jimenez, Joey Lawrence, Trevor Noah, Luke Perry, Taylor Swift, Jaboukie Young-White, and More: HOT LINKS

OPEN HOUSE Tom Of Finland Open House Tom of Finland Foundation is hosting an open house! As the home of male erotica in Los Angeles, the Tom of Finland Foundation is a rare and special organization. Whether you live nearby or have traveled from afar, don’t pass up an opportunity to visit TOM House during Los Angeles Leather Pride!

OVER IT Taylor Swift Does The Cover of Elle said DListed.

ODD COUPLE Trump and Kim failed to strike a deal but they’re still friends.

AN EYE FOR AN EYEKenya Announces Death Penalty For Poachers

I”t’s illegal to kill the endangered animals in Kenya, and the Wildlife Conservation Act, put in place in 2013, carries a life sentence or fine of $200,000 for offenders. However, according to Najib Balala, cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, “This has not been deterrence enough to curb poaching.” As a result, a much harsher sentence has now been announced: poachers in Kenya will now face the death penalty.”

GREAT BARRIER GRIEF One million tons of sludge to be dumped.

According to IFLS: Queensland is having a hell of a time of it at the moment. From record-breaking temperatures that have decimated populations of local wildlife to rainstorms that caused a floodwater emergency crisis costing millions of dollars.

Instead of having rest, it now has to fight its own government after it approved plans to allow more than 1 million tons of industrial dredge from port maintenance to be dumped in the waters housing the Great Barrier Reef.

The Great Barrier Reef, as the entire world knows, is already under enormous stress. Following record years of bleaching, the recent flooding added to its woes as runoff, including water carrying pesticides from agricultural lands, trickled into the sea. Scientists warned last week that if it reaches the reef it could cause irreparable damage, as the smothering sediment may block out the sunlight, preventing the algae that the coral depends on from photosynthesizing, causing more bleaching.

The Great Barrier Reef

CC BY-SA 3.0

SAY WHAT?! Luke Perry had a Stroke .

Luke Perry reportedly suffered a “massive stroke” on Wednesday (February 27) in Los Angeles and he’s currently “under observation” in the hospital, his rep has confirmed to Just Jared.

The 52-year-old actor, known for his work playing Archie’s dad, Fred Andrews, on Riverdale and Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210, was at his home in Sherman Oaks when paramedics responded to the call.

He’s currently in the hospital, and his condition is unknown, TMZ is reporting. He was reportedly in town to shoot scenes on the Warner Bros. lot.

JUST NO Joey Lawrence is campaigning to be the Next Batman, urges fans to sign petition.