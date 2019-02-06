Trump Slams ‘Political Hack’ Adam Schiff for ‘Presidential Harassment’ as House Sends Long-Blocked Documents to Mueller in Russia Probe: WATCH

Donald Trump lashed out at Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), chair of the House Oversight Panel, after news broke that the panel had voted to send thousands of pages of documents to Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

NBC News reports: “As promised, Democrats on the Intelligence Committee in one of their first acts voted to send Mueller and his team the full, unredacted transcripts of more than 50 witness interviews that the panel conducted in 2017 and 2018 for its Russia probe. Republicans who led the committee in the last Congress blocked Democrats’ attempt to do so last September. Democrats say that giving Mueller’s team access to the transcripts could at the very least allow them to determine whether perjury charges are warranted against some of the former Trump campaign and administration officials who appeared before the committee, including Steve Bannon, Hope Hicks, Corey Lewandowski and the president’s son and son-in-law, Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner.”

NEW: Pres. Trump calls House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff a "partisan hack" and dismisses his plans to launch broad new intel probe.



Said Trump: “That wouldn’t be partisan, would it? He has no basis to do that, he’s just a political hack who’s trying to build a name for himself. And I think that’s fine because that’s what they do. But there would be no reason to do that. No other politician has to go through that…it’s called presidential harassment and it’s unfortunate and it really does hurt our country.”

Tweeted Schiff in response: “I can understand why the idea of meaningful oversight terrifies the President. Several of his close associates are going to jail, others await trial, and criminal investigations continue. We’re going to do our job and won’t be distracted or intimidated by threats or attacks.”