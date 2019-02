The Chinese broadcaster Mango censored the words “gay man” from Rami Malek’s Oscar acceptance speech. Malek won Best Actor for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Said Malek: “We made a film about a gay man, an immigrant, who lived his life unapologetically himself.”

Mango reportedly replaced the words with “special group.”

In related news, Malek came under fire from many who accused him of erasing Mercury’s bisexuality, though that’s not the case.