Reddit Wants Robert Pattinson To Be The Next Batman Really Badly

Speculation about who will play a younger than Ben Affleck Batman in director Matthew Reeves reboot of the franchise called The Batman has run rampant.

Everyone from Nick Jonas to Scott Adkins have been rumored to have read or expressed interest in the role but Pattinson seems more likely to meet the criteria.

Adkins even made an audition tape for the role.

And the fans seem to be here for Pattinson unlike the nearly universal detriment expressed when it was announced that Affleck would don the cowl as the lead in 2016’s Batman Vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice opposite Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot as Superman and Wonder Woman respectively.

Ill will and nasty responses from fans have been a consistent theme for casting announcements for the cinematic adventures of the caped crusader–with fans rapidly dialing down or doing a complete 360 to the actor in the role when the film has debuted (Michael Keaton–I’m looking at you).

Reeves is reportedly eyeing a younger actor (ideally an unknown) to play Bruce Wayne in his film, and play up the vigilante’s reputation as the world’s greatest detective–-something that hasn’t been done cinematically.

One fan on Reddit is so stoked to see Pattinson take on the role of Bruce Wayne that he made this phenomenal rendering of Pattinson in Christian Bale’s The Dark Knight Rises costume. Saying “if [director] Reeves needs a younger actor to portray Bruce Wayne, I can totally see him even if others can’t seem to.”

Heroic Hollywood reported: “Plot details for Matt Reeves’ The Batman have yet to be revealed, however, rumors have pointed to a previous version of the script once featuring Ben Affleck bookending the film as his current Batman while the film introduced a younger version of the DC superhero.”