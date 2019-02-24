Regina King Wins Best Supporting Actress For James Baldwin’s ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’

Via Towleroad correspondent Chris Chapman: “The #oscar for #bestsupportingactress just went to the great @iamreginaking tonight, whom I had the great privilege of shooting in #losangeles last November along with the Uber talented director @bandrybarry and gorgeous up and coming actress @kikilayne . #ReginaKing ‘s performance was pretty flawless in If Beale Street Could Talk and she has been a real trailblazer for #womenofcolor in #hollywood (and God knows we don’t see enough women or poc represented at awards ceremonies like this ). When she walked in to the studio of course I had #jonimitchell on the Soundsystem , so I asked her if she had any musical requests that would make her feel more at ease ….she said that although she loved #joni, she would be grateful if I cranked up some @jamiroquaihq tunes (which is a musical staple with her and her son apparently) ….of course I obliged and we were soon both bopping away to #jaykay belting out #virtualinsanity… I snapped away while she looked fierce and fabulous ….hoping that she walks out of the auditorium tonight with a little golden man under her arm ….🤞🤞🤞#fingerscrossed #ifbealestreetcouldtalk #jamesbaldwin #barryjenkins #theleftovers#theboondocks #southland #boyznthehood #jerrymaguire #ray#howstellagothergrooveback #blackrolemodel #blackhistorymonth ©️Chris Chapman Photography 2019