‘Parasite’ Makes ‘Best Picture’ Oscar History: FULL WINNERS LIST

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho’s thriller Parasite made history at last night’s Oscars, sweeping all the major awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Film, and Best Original Screenplay. It’s the first non-English-language film to win Best Picture.

The WSJ reports: “For South Korea, the news provided a spell of relief from coronavirus. Mr. Bong instantly became the country’s top search term. Art house cinemas added new screenings. Foreigners flocked to a homely neighborhood supermarket featured in the film’s opening scenes, snapping photos and congratulating the stunned owners. ‘How great is this!’ the 74-year-old shopkeeper told local media. ‘It’s a miracle,’ said Miky Lee, a senior executive at South Korea’s CJ Group, one of the film’s financiers and distributors, in an interview. ‘Everybody, I mean we were just looking at each other. It was just amazing.’ She added that she hopes the film’s awards propel other Asian filmmakers looking for success overseas.”

The acting awards went as predicted (our film critic was off by 5 overall). What was your favorite moment of the show?

BEST PICTURE

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Parasite (WINNER)

BEST DIRECTING

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite (WINNER)

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker (WINNER)

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy (WINNER)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (WINNER)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story (WINNER)

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4 (WINNER)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917 (WINNER)

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women (WINNER)

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

BEST DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

American Factory (WINNER)

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

BEST DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if you’re a girl) (WINNER)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

BEST FILM EDITING

Ford V Ferrari (WINNER)

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite (WINNER)

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Bombshell (WINNER)

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Joker (WINNER)

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4

“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman (WINNER)

“Stand Up” from Harriet

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (WINNER)

Parasite

BEST SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love (WINNER)

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window (WINNER)

Saria

A Sister

BEST SOUND EDITING

Ford v Ferrari (WINNER)

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

BEST SOUND MIXING

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917 (WINNER)

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917 (WINNER)

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

BEST WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit (WINNER)

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

BEST WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Parasite (WINNER)