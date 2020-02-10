‘Parasite’ Makes ‘Best Picture’ Oscar History: FULL WINNERS LIST

Towleroad Gay News

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho’s thriller Parasite made history at last night’s Oscars, sweeping all the major awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Film, and Best Original Screenplay. It’s the first non-English-language film to win Best Picture.

The WSJ reports: “For South Korea, the news provided a spell of relief from coronavirus. Mr. Bong instantly became the country’s top search term. Art house cinemas added new screenings. Foreigners flocked to a homely neighborhood supermarket featured in the film’s opening scenes, snapping photos and congratulating the stunned owners. ‘How great is this!’ the 74-year-old shopkeeper told local media. ‘It’s a miracle,’ said Miky Lee, a senior executive at South Korea’s CJ Group, one of the film’s financiers and distributors, in an interview. ‘Everybody, I mean we were just looking at each other. It was just amazing.’ She added that she hopes the film’s awards propel other Asian filmmakers looking for success overseas.”

The acting awards went as predicted (our film critic was off by 5 overall). What was your favorite moment of the show?

BEST PICTURE

Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Parasite (WINNER)

BEST DIRECTING

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite (WINNER)
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker (WINNER)
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy (WINNER)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (WINNER)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story (WINNER)
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM 

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 (WINNER)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917 (WINNER)
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women (WINNER)
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

BEST DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

American Factory (WINNER)
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

BEST DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if you’re a girl) (WINNER)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

BEST FILM EDITING

Ford V Ferrari (WINNER)
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite (WINNER)

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Bombshell (WINNER)
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Joker (WINNER)
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4
“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman (WINNER)
“Stand Up” from Harriet

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (WINNER)
Parasite

BEST SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love (WINNER)
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window (WINNER)
Saria
A Sister

BEST SOUND EDITING

Ford v Ferrari (WINNER)
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

BEST SOUND MIXING

Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917 (WINNER)
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917 (WINNER)
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

BEST WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit (WINNER)
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes

BEST WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Parasite (WINNER)

