‘Parasite’ Makes ‘Best Picture’ Oscar History: FULL WINNERS LIST

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho’s thriller Parasite made history at last night’s Oscars, sweeping all the major awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Film, and Best Original Screenplay. It’s the first non-English-language film to win Best Picture.
The WSJ reports: “For South Korea, the news provided a spell of relief from coronavirus. Mr. Bong instantly became the country’s top search term. Art house cinemas added new screenings. Foreigners flocked to a homely neighborhood supermarket featured in the film’s opening scenes, snapping photos and congratulating the stunned owners. ‘How great is this!’ the 74-year-old shopkeeper told local media. ‘It’s a miracle,’ said Miky Lee, a senior executive at South Korea’s CJ Group, one of the film’s financiers and distributors, in an interview. ‘Everybody, I mean we were just looking at each other. It was just amazing.’ She added that she hopes the film’s awards propel other Asian filmmakers looking for success overseas.”
The acting awards went as predicted (our film critic was off by 5 overall). What was your favorite moment of the show?
BEST PICTURE
Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Parasite (WINNER)
BEST DIRECTING
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite (WINNER)
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker (WINNER)
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy (WINNER)
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (WINNER)
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story (WINNER)
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 (WINNER)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917 (WINNER)
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women (WINNER)
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
BEST DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
American Factory (WINNER)
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
BEST DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if you’re a girl) (WINNER)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
BEST FILM EDITING
Ford V Ferrari (WINNER)
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite (WINNER)
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Bombshell (WINNER)
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Joker (WINNER)
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4
“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman (WINNER)
“Stand Up” from Harriet
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (WINNER)
Parasite
BEST SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love (WINNER)
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window (WINNER)
Saria
A Sister
BEST SOUND EDITING
Ford v Ferrari (WINNER)
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker
BEST SOUND MIXING
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917 (WINNER)
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917 (WINNER)
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker
BEST WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit (WINNER)
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
BEST WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Parasite (WINNER)