Ronan Farrow: I Too Was Threatened with Blackmail by AMI Over Stories About Trump

Journalist Ronan Farrow has revealed that he too was subjected to blackmail threats from AMI over stories about Trump’s relationship with the National Enquirer publisher.
Farrow tweeted a response to Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, who Thursday published a piece detailing threats that had been made against him by the publisher.
Tweeted Farrow: ‘I and at least one other prominent journalist involved in breaking stories about the National Enquirer’s arrangement with Trump fielded similar “stop digging or we’ll ruin you” blackmail efforts from AMI. (I did not engage as I don’t cut deals with subjects of ongoing reporting.)’
Farrow’s tweet prompted a reply from Ted Bridis, a former AP editor, who wrote: “We were warned explicitly by insiders that AMI had hired private investigators to dig into backgrounds of @AP journalists looking into the tabloid’s efforts on behalf of Trump. Never saw evidence of this either way, and it didn’t stop our reporting.”
Farrow followed up with these tweets: