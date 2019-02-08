Ronan Farrow: I Too Was Threatened with Blackmail by AMI Over Stories About Trump

Journalist Ronan Farrow has revealed that he too was subjected to blackmail threats from AMI over stories about Trump’s relationship with the National Enquirer publisher.

Farrow tweeted a response to Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, who Thursday published a piece detailing threats that had been made against him by the publisher.

Tweeted Farrow: ‘I and at least one other prominent journalist involved in breaking stories about the National Enquirer’s arrangement with Trump fielded similar “stop digging or we’ll ruin you” blackmail efforts from AMI. (I did not engage as I don’t cut deals with subjects of ongoing reporting.)’

I and at least one other prominent journalist involved in breaking stories about the National Enquirer’s arrangement with Trump fielded similar “stop digging or we’ll ruin you” blackmail efforts from AMI. (I did not engage as I don’t cut deals with subjects of ongoing reporting.) https://t.co/kHQdWIkVjV — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) February 8, 2019

Farrow’s tweet prompted a reply from Ted Bridis, a former AP editor, who wrote: “We were warned explicitly by insiders that AMI had hired private investigators to dig into backgrounds of @AP journalists looking into the tabloid’s efforts on behalf of Trump. Never saw evidence of this either way, and it didn’t stop our reporting.”

We were warned explicitly by insiders that AMI had hired private investigators to dig into backgrounds of @AP journalists looking into the tabloid’s efforts on behalf of Trump. Never saw evidence of this either way, and it didn’t stop our reporting. — Ted Bridis (@tbridis) February 8, 2019

Farrow followed up with these tweets:

In light of Bezos’s claims, worth returning to this story we did at @NewYorker, breaking the news that the same Enquirer editor Bezos dealt with was also behind a secret collaboration with Harvey Weinstein to dig up dirt on accusers: https://t.co/lPJM0cPc5n pic.twitter.com/D6jxc88zDl — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) February 8, 2019

Also relevant: this report we went on to publish, with the first detailed behind-the-scenes account of AMI’s effort to “catch and kill” Karen McDougal’s story of an affair with Trump, and her first public statements about it: https://t.co/ThSnfEsJUO pic.twitter.com/Xm4bK2exLz — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) February 8, 2019