Salt Lake City Police Seek Man Seen Assaulting A Gay Man: WATCH

Sal Trejo was waiting for an Uber in Salt Lake City when a man came up to him and asked if he was gay.

When Trejo said he was, the suspect responds, “Oh then you’re gay?” and then begins hitting him reports CBS News in SLC.

This has been reported to SLCPD and is being investigated. https://t.co/xNgxTDzyKH February 18, 2019

Salt Lake City’s mayor Biskupski tweeted that the assault has been reported to SLCPD and is being investigated.

According to KUTV: Salt Lake City police are now investigating, asking the public to come forward with any information regarding the incident by calling (801) 799-3000 and referencing case number 19-28822.

Trejo said, “the man walked up and started making misogynist and homophobic comments to him and the other members of [my] group, which included men and women,” according to KUTV.

“We were concerned he was dangerous,” Trejo said. So they began videoing him.





