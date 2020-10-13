Gay Man Gives His Husband ‘Stupid Love’ with a Surprise Gaga Wedding Flash Mob: WATCH

Gay wedding and proposal flash mobs used to be quite the rage some years ago, but Brock Dalgleish, a Salt Lake City-based actor, aerialist, and fitness instructor decided to revive the practice in a wedding surprise for his groom Riley Jay Barrington. Dalgleish shared the moment, to Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love”, on his TikTok account.

Wrote Dalgleish: “This was my dream come true. Wedding flash mob with all of my people.” In two parts: