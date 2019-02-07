SF Police Release New Sketch Of So-Called ‘Doodler’ Serial Killer Who Killed Five Gay Men In The 70s

“The Doodler has been linked to a series of homicides along Ocean Beach and near Golden Gate Park between January 1974 and June 1975,” according to the SF Examiner. “The killer earned the moniker after one of the two men police say he assaulted in July 1975 saw him drawing caricatures at an all-night diner on Market Street.”

The San Francisco Police Department made a public plea for tips, and released a new sketch of what the suspect may look like today as well as an audio recording of a call to police dispatch by an unknown man reporting a body along the beach after the first homicide in 1975 reports USA Today.

San Francisco police cold-case investigators and DNA analysts are taking a fresh look at the 45-year-old serial murder case after DNA research that led to the arrest of the “Golden State Killer” another cold case re-opened and found its alleged suspect reports the San Francisco Chronicle.

USA Today said: In 1975, police were able to sketch the suspect based on one of the victim’s description of the man, McEachern said. Police described him as 19-25 years old at the time, black, lanky and around six feet tall. The new sketch released Wednesday is a “age progression” based on the 1975 drawing. See the new sketch below.

