Smollett’s Bail Is Set At $100K

Actor Jussie Smollet, who turned himself in to the Chicago PD this am, had his bail set $100,000.

A visibly angry Eddie Johnson, Superintendent of the Chicago Police, said the actor took advantage of our collective pain and anger at racism, because he was unhappy with his salary on Empire at a news conference this morning.

“I just wish that the families of gun violence in this city got this much attention,” Johnson said referring to the news media.

Smollett turned himself in to police at approximately 5 am Thursday morning and is facing a Class 4 felony charge (punishable for up to 3 years in prison) for disorderly conduct in falsifying a police report. A bond hearing is scheduled for 1:30 pm in Cook County Criminal Court.

Smollett allegedly paid two brothers to stage the January 29 hate crime against him.

