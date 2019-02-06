8-Episode Jim Parsons-Produced Comedy Series About Gay Man with Cerebral Palsy Coming to Netflix

Ryan O’Connell / Stage 13

Netflix has ordered eight episodes of a comedy series, Special, starring, written and executive produced by Ryan O’Connell, to air on April 12.

Deadline reports: “The semi-autobiographical Special is based loosely on O’Connell’s own upbringing and experience as a gay man navigating the world with cerebral palsy. He stars in the series as a gay man with mild cerebral palsy who decides to rewrite his identity as an accident victim and finally go after the life he wants. Jessica Hecht, Punam Patel, Marla Mindelle, Augustus Prew and Patrick Fabian also star.”

Special is loosely adapted from O’Connell’s book I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves. It’s produced by Jim Parson’s That’s Wonderful Productions and Warner Bros’ Digital Networks’ Stage 13, Deadline adds.