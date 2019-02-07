As Personal Investigations Mount, Unhinged Trump Accuses Democrats of ‘Stealing People Who Work at White House!’

Donald Trump on Thursday morning lashed out at Democrats after the House of Representatives announced it was launching a broad range of investigations probing his personal finances, tax returns, and relationship with Russia.

Tweeted Trump: ‘So now Congressman Adam Schiff announces, after having found zero Russian Collusion, that he is going to be looking at every aspect of my life, both financial and personal, even though there is no reason to be doing so. Never happened before! Unlimited Presidential Harassment……..The Dems and their committees are going “nuts.” The Republicans never did this to President Obama, there would be no time left to run government. I hear other committee heads will do the same thing. Even stealing people who work at White House! A continuation of Witch Hunt!’

In related news, recent court filings from special counsel Robert Mueller refer to “uncharged individuals” suggesting that more indictments could be on the way.

The Hill reports: ‘The latest example came last week, when Mueller said sensitive files in the case involving a Russian troll farm identified “uncharged individuals” suspected of engaging in operations “that interfere with lawful U.S. government functions.” Mueller’s filing sought to keep the evidence restricted from defendants in Russia. He has also referenced “uncharged individuals” and “ongoing investigations” in the case involving former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Legal analysts say those moves indicate federal prosecutors are investigating other subjects linked to the troll farm and Manafort cases who could ultimately be charged if government attorneys obtain evidence of criminal wrongdoing.’