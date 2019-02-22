Thirst Trap Abe Lincoln Statue Goes Viral

On Wednesday, a Twitter user reminded the internet that there’s a statue of Abraham Lincoln in the L.A. federal courthouse “where he’s a shirtless young stud suggestively tugging at his waistband like a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.”

The statue of the young 16th president, by James Lee Hansen, has made quite a splash.

One Twitter user remarked, “Amongst the lawyers at the courthouse it’s considered good luck to tweak Honest Abe’s nipples.”

Others called up the Wayne’s World “Baberaham Lincoln” quote, suggested he get “emancipated out of those shorts,” nicknamed him “Honest Abs” and wondered when he’d be giving “The Gettysburg Undress.”

Boing Boing dug up an old L.A. Times article from 1941 on the sculpture: