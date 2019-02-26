Transgender Gay Activist Allegedly Fabricated Hate Crime that Burned His House Down

Nikki Joly via YouTube.

Transgender, gay activist Nikki Jolly is accused by Jackson, Michigan police of first degree arson to collect the insurance money, in what he claims was an arson hate crime.

“When Nikki Joly’s Jackson home burned down in 2017, some believed the fire was a hate crime against the transgender, gay-rights activist who had fought for a local anti-discrimination ordinance,” reported the Detroit Free Press. “But now, instead of a victim, the 54-year-old is accused of being the perpetrator.”

“Real hate crimes are on the rise,” Graham Cassano, associate professor of sociology at Oakland University, said Monday. “But as these crimes increase and become publicized, it’s not surprising to me that people would take the opportunity to use this to their advantage and fabricate hate crimes.”

Joly’s attorney, Daniel Barnett, “says the evidence is circumstantial,” according WNDU Channel 16.

Reports say that the fire killed five of Joly’s pets.

The Detroit News reports that a hearing is scheduled for March 8.