Trump Supporter Attacks BBC Journalist at El Paso Rally: WATCH

A Trump supporter attacked a BBC cameraman at last night’s rally in El Paso, Texas.

The BBC reports: ‘Sporting a Make America Great Again cap, the man shoved and swore at the BBC’s Ron Skeans and other news crews before being pulled away. Mr Skeans said the “very hard shove” came from his blindside. “I didn’t know what was going on.” Mr Trump saw the attack and confirmed Mr Skeans was well with a thumbs up after it happened. The BBC has written to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders asking for a review of security arrangements for the media attending the president’s rallies following the attack.’

This is the shameful moment when my cameraman Ron Skeans was attacked at an ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ rally in El Paso last night – warning this video contains strong language. Happily Ron is fine. #TrumpElPaso pic.twitter.com/Ay5DYT6gjP February 12, 2019

Eleanor Montague, BBC’s Washington producer, said that in the lead-up to the attack the president had denounced the media for misrepresenting him and used his “fake news” epithet.