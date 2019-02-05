Halsey on ‘SNL,’ New ‘Big Mouth’ and More TV This Week

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

Keep the tissues handy for Song of Parkland, Thursday at 7 p.m. Eastern on HBO. The documentary follows students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School continuing to work on the school’s theater production following the horrific attack at their school.

Comedians Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle are going back to middle school. No, really. The two actresses play themselves as middle school students surrounded by an appropriately-aged cast. (Think Big Mouth meets Ja’Mie: Private School Girl.) Trust us, the series, Pen15, is anything but kid-friendly. Check it out Friday on Hulu.

Speaking of Big Mouth, the Nick Kroll animated show all about puberty comes back for a Valentine’s Day special Friday on Netflix, including appearances from characters portrayed by Kroll, John Mulaney, Andrew Rannells and the brilliant Maya Rudolph.

The twists and turns continue on a new episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern on VH1. After last week’s shocking elimination, who will step up as the new frontrunner?

Bisexual recording artist Halsey handles hosting and performance duties on this week’s Saturday Night Live, 11:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

What are you watching this week?