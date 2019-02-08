Acting AG Matthew Whitaker Grilled by the House Judiciary Committee on Oversight of Mueller Probe: LIVE VIDEO

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker will testify before the House Judiciary Committee at 9:30 am ET on Friday. Click HERE to open this page in a new window.

The NYT reports: ‘Democrats want to ask Mr. Whitaker about matters related to the Russia investigation led by the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, and whether Mr. Trump replaced Attorney General Jeff Sessions with Mr. Whitaker to interfere with that inquiry. Some Democrats consider Mr. Whitaker’s appointment to be illegitimate.’

VOX reports: ‘Whitaker’s hearing is probably going to be a contentious affair. Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have a lot of questions for Whitaker; the hearing on Friday was set to be the first high-profile oversight hearing into the Trump administration since Democrats retook the majority. And things got complicated on Thursday, after the House Judiciary Committee authorized a subpoena for Whitaker, which Chair Jerrold Nadler said he would use only if Whitaker refused to answer the committee’s questions. But Whitaker fired back, saying through a letter from the Justice Department that he would not testify at all if the committee issued a subpoena. The DOJ demanded a response from Nadler, in writing, by 6 pm Thursday.’

Nadler sent his response, after which Whitaker agreed to testify:

My response to Acting AG Whitaker regarding the use of a subpoena for tomorrow's @HouseJudiciary hearing. pic.twitter.com/x6whDtaVX8 February 7, 2019

Clips of the hearing:

Judiciary Chair Nadler on possibility of Matt Whitaker invoking executive privilege: "In other words, you reserve the right to refuse to answer the question forever. That's not how it works." https://t.co/wnDlcQdjyZ pic.twitter.com/5UJkcKlM9m — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) February 8, 2019

"It is an honor to represent the 115,000 men and women of the Department of Justice."



Watch Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker's full opening statement: https://t.co/Ukgp5FywxQ pic.twitter.com/5zSIkgpe0g — ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2019

Whitaker isn’t very good at this. pic.twitter.com/oCUlVILB4H — John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) February 8, 2019

In an extraordinary move, Acting AG Whitaker cut off Chairman Nadler's questioning by noting:



“Mr. Chairman, I see that your 5 minutes is up." pic.twitter.com/x9qrf0VHL7 — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 8, 2019