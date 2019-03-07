Anna Wintour Explains What Happened When a Man Wore a Dress to a Job Interview with Her: WATCH

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour talked about the importance of dressing appropriately for a job interview in a new Q&A video on the publication’s channel this week, explaining what happened when a man showed up to an interview with her and he was wearing a dress.

Said Wintour: “I think what everybody should remember, whether they’re interviewing at Vogue or indeed anywhere, that we’re not hiring your wardrobe. Your wardrobe is not going to be doing the job for you, it’s who you are.”

“I’ll always remember a young man who came in in a dress and a handbag,” she explained, “and I gave him the job on the spot.”

“You have to dress for yourself,” she continued. “It’s the same for any job you might be going for. I think it doesn’t do yourself a service to fake it.”