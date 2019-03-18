Beto O’Rourke Breaks Bernie Sanders’ Single Day Fundraising Record, Hauling in $6.1 Million

Beto O’Rourke raised $6.1 million on the first day of his campaign, breaking a record set by Bernie Sanders last month.

NBC News reports: “O’Rourke’s campaign announced Monday that he had taken in $6,136,763 in online contributions in the day after declaring his candidacy Thursday morning. … Sanders beat expectations and stunned observers by raising a then-record-setting $5.9 million in his first 24 hours as a candidate last month. Meanwhile, Sen. Kamala Harris collected $1.5 million … Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., raised $1 million in 48 hours, as did former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper. It took Jay Inslee 72 hours to raise more than $1 million…”