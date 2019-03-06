Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro Tweets Explicit Video of Two Men Engaged in Public Sex Act to ‘Expose the Truth’ About Carnival

Brazil’s anti-LGBTQ president Jair Bolsonaro tweeted a video of two men on a platform performing a public sex act as a response to criticism of his administration during this year’s Carnival, which took place this week.

The Guardian reports: ‘Brazilian culture had been “destroyed by decades of governments with a socialist slant”, he tweeted on Tuesday morning. Later that night Bolsonaro went further, tweeting a sexually explicit clip – reportedly filmed during a carnival event in São Paulo – which showed one man pleasuring himself before being urinated on by another. “I don’t feel comfortable showing it, but we have to expose the truth so the population can be aware and always set their priorities. This is what many street carnival groups have become in Brazil,” Bolsonaro tweeted to his 3.4 million followers.’

You can view Bolsonaro’s tweet HERE.