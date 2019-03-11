Trump Invites Anti-LGBTQ Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to White House

Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil’s anti-LGBTQ president Jair Bolsonaro, who has been referred to as “Brazil’s Trump,” has been invited to the White House on March 19.

CNBC reports: ‘They are expected to discuss the turmoil in Venezuela. Bolsonaro was elected in 2018 and his upcoming visit to Washington comes as Brazil’s border with Venezuela has become a flashpoint in the ongoing political crisis facing the oil-rich country and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Brazil has sided with the U.S. in supporting Venezuela’s opposition leader, Juan Guaido, as the legitimate head of state…According to the White House, Trump and Bolsonaro are also expected to discuss trade issues and military ties between the two countries.’

Last week, Bolsonaro tweeted a video of two men on a platform performing a public sex act as a response to criticism of his administration during this year’s Carnival. Bolsonaro also plans to eliminate all LGBTQ content from schools. And his government has wasted no time resurrecting bills banning gay marriage.

Journalist Glenn Greenwald, whose husband David Miranda recently took over for gay former Brazilian congressman Jean Wyllys, who fled the country following death threats, made note of the unfortunate timing of the visit.