Arrest Warrant Issued for Gay Basher Who Didn’t Show Up to Court

Police have a warrant out for Carlo Alazo, the man seen in a viral videotaunting a gay man before assaulting him, after Alazo failed to show up for his court date on Friday.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports: ‘According to a court document, Alazo called the court on Thursday and said that he had sent a motion via certified mail requesting a 90-day continuance because he lives in Tampa, Fla. The court had not received his request, and Alazo was advised to call back on Friday “once court is done.” In the meantime, the judge issued a $2,500 warrant for his arrest.’

Alazo, who faces one count of threatening to use a weapon in a fight and two counts of assault, faces no hate crime charges because Utah’s laws don’t address sexual orientation.

Said Troy Williams of Equality Utah: “The assailant is not being charged with a hate crime. Because Utah’s current statute isn’t working. It’s broken. It’s unenforceable.”