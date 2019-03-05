Michael Cohen’s Lawyers Discussed Pardon with Trump Lawyers After FBI Raid: REPORT

Michael Cohen’s lawyers spoke with Trump’s lawyers to discuss the possibility of a pardon shortly after the FBI raided Cohen’s office last year.

“Cohen has said publicly he never asked for — and would not accept — a pardon from Trump,” the Washington Post reported last week. “But people familiar with the matter said his knowledge on the topic seems to extend beyond that statement.”

The WSJ reports: ‘Mr. Cohen’s attorney at the time, Stephen Ryan, discussed the possibility of a pardon with lawyers for Mr. Trump in the weeks after the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided Mr. Cohen’s home, office and hotel room, the people said. The pardon discussions occurred while Mr. Ryan was working alongside lawyers for Mr. Trump to review files seized from Mr. Cohen’s premises by the FBI to determine whether they were protected by attorney-client privilege.’

WSJ reporter Michael Rothfeld and Rep. Eric Swalwell discussed the news with Lawrence O’Donnell on The Last Word Monday night.