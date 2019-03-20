Trump Changes Tune, Touts ‘the Brilliance of the Electoral College’ After Denouncing it as ‘a Disaster for Democracy’

In 2012, Donald Trump tweeted that the Electoral College was “a disaster for democracy.”

The electoral college is a disaster for a democracy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2012

Tuesday night he changed his tune after 2020 Democratic candidates brought up abolishing the outdated system because, of course, Trump did not win the 2016 election if all the votes counted.

Tweeted Trump: “Campaigning for the Popular Vote is much easier & different than campaigning for the Electoral College. It’s like training for the 100 yard dash vs. a marathon. The brilliance of the Electoral College is that you must go to many States to win. With the Popular Vote, you go to……..just the large States – the Cities would end up running the Country. Smaller States & the entire Midwest would end up losing all power – & we can’t let that happen. I used to like the idea of the Popular Vote, but now realize the Electoral College is far better for the U.S.A.

Campaigning for the Popular Vote is much easier & different than campaigning for the Electoral College. It’s like training for the 100 yard dash vs. a marathon. The brilliance of the Electoral College is that you must go to many States to win. With the Popular Vote, you go to…. March 20, 2019

….just the large States – the Cities would end up running the Country. Smaller States & the entire Midwest would end up losing all power – & we can’t let that happen. I used to like the idea of the Popular Vote, but now realize the Electoral College is far better for the U.S.A. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2019

Trump later accused the Democrats of getting “strange”.

The Democrats are getting very “strange.” They now want to change the voting age to 16, abolish the Electoral College, and Increase significantly the number of Supreme Court Justices. Actually, you’ve got to win it at the Ballot Box! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2019

What’s the real disaster for democracy?

The Washington Post adds: “Five of the nation’s 45 presidents have taken office without winning the national popular vote. Prior to Trump, the most recent to prevail was George W. Bush, who defeated Al Gore in the electoral college in 2000.”