Elizabeth Warren to Colbert: ‘What’s in the Mueller Report That Nobody Wants Us to See?’ — WATCH

In her fifth appearance on The Late Show, Elizabeth Warren demanded that the public see the Mueller Report: “We’re big, we can all read it.”

Continued Warren: “If we don’t see it, then millions of people around this country are going to keep asking, ‘What’s in it that nobody wants us to see?'”

Added Colbert: “We should all see it so we can just see how ‘totally exonerated’ he is.”

“Everybody can read,” said Warren, taking a jab at the president’s literacy. “Well…”

“Did you think you were going to run against someone who was indicted?” asked Colbert.

Replied Warren: “For me, it was never about running against somebody who was indicted. It’s really about running against somebody who is making the government work better and better and better for a thinner and thinner and thinner slice at the top and leaving everybody else behind.”