This 11-Year-Old is Connecticut’s First Gay Kid Governor: WATCH

Ella Briggs

11-year-old Ella Briggs is the first openly gay Kid Governor of Connecticut, “elected by 6,400 fifth-graders from 87 schools across the state,” the Connecticut Post reports.

“Connecticut’s Kid Governor (CTKG) is a national award-winning statewide civics program for 5th graders created by the Connecticut Public Affairs Network (CPAN) in 2015,” explains the Connecticut Democracy Center. “Timed to coincide with Election Day in November, the program offers each school in Connecticut the opportunity to enter one student candidate into a statewide election that other 5th graders vote in. Classes can vote in the election, nominate a classmate to run for office, or both! Toolkits of in-class lessons guide teachers and students through the program.”

The CT Post adds: “The exuberant, poised fifth grader was sworn in on Jan. 18, at a ceremony at the Old State House. There were plenty of dignitaries on hand that day to praise her, including the newly-elected, grown-up governor Ned Lamont and U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, along with dozens of Ella’s peers. Not only was Ella openly gay, she ran on a platform supporting LGBTQ rights, which would have been unimaginable for an elementary-aged child not that long ago.”

