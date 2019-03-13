Equality Act, Judge Judy, Boeing, Detox, Vampire Weekend, Operation Varsity Blues: HOT LINKS

EQUALITY ACT. Nancy Pelosi and David Cicilline reintroduce legislation: “The Equality Act is simple. It says, unequivocally, that LGBTQ Americans deserve the full protections guaranteed by the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964. To dismantle the discrimination undermining our democracy, we must ensure that all Americans, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, are treated equally under the law — not just in the workplace, but in education, housing, credit, jury service and public accommodations as well.”

JUDGE JUDY. She’s finally getting her Emmy.

OPERATION VARSITY BLUES. Lori Loughlin surrenders to FBI.

PULL UP TO THE BUMPER. Guess who’s headlining NYC Pride?

SLEEP WELL TONIGHT. Attorney who spoke with Rudy Giuliani assured Michael Cohen he could “sleep well tonight” according to a copy of a 2018 email. “Cohen, in his closed-door congressional testimony, has provided these emails in an effort to corroborate his claim that a pardon was dangled before he decided to cooperate with federal prosecutors, according to sources familiar with his testimony.”

CALIFORNIA. Gavin Newsom to end death penalty. I “will not oversee the execution of any individual.”

TRANS MILITARY BAN. New policy sets limits for treatment, new recruits: “The Defense Department has approved a new policy that will largely bar transgender troops and military recruits from transitioning to another sex, and require most individuals to serve in their birth gender.”

BOEING 737 MAX 8. Pilots complained about safety flaw months ago: ‘Pilots repeatedly voiced safety concerns about the Boeing 737 Max 8 to federal authorities, with one captain calling the flight manual “inadequate and almost criminally insufficient” several months before Sunday’s Ethiopian Air crash that killed 157 people, an investigation by The Dallas Morning News found.’

PLANES GROUNDED IN U.S. By emergency order: ‘The FAA said it decided to ground the jets after it found that the Ethiopian Airlines aircraft that crashed had a flight pattern very similar to the Lion Air flight path. “It became clear that the track of the Ethiopian flight behaved very similarly to the Lion Air flight,” said Steven Gottlieb, deputy director of accident investigation for the FAA.’

OOPS. Trump letter firing FBI Director James Comey was sent to the wrong printer…

INDIANA. Now issuing nonbinary IDs.

COVINGTON FALLOUT. MAGA-hat wearing student sues CNN in $275 million defamation suit: ‘A Kentucky teenager sued CNN on Tuesday for defamation, saying the cable network falsely conveyed to viewers that he was the “face of an unruly hate mob” confronting a Native American activist at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington in January.

LATIN RETRO HEAT. ’60s Mexican star Jorge Rivero in his humpy heyday (wk-unfriendly).

UTAH. Student protesters meet with Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, R-Syracuse, ask her “to formally apologize for proposing a substitute version of HB399 they felt would not protect LGBTQ youth and for making comments they felt were homophobic…Lisonbee said she had a respectful meeting with the youth and that she told them she regretted comments she made in the past and was sorry for the hurt she caused.”

DETROIT. Man sentenced for 2013 murder of gay man: ‘Hameer Alkotait accepted a plea agreement on second-degree murder. Judge Michael Hathaway sentenced Alkotait to 18-20 years in prison in connection to the murder of Gabino Rodriguez. Alkotait’s co-defendant, Andrew Czarnecki, was sentenced to life in prison without parole after he was found guilty by trial in December 2018. Alkotait and Czarnecki targeted Rodriguez for robbery because he was gay, prosecutors said. During the robbery, Alkotait and Czarnecki savagely beat and strangled Gambino, and then burned his body beyond recognition in a field in southwest Detroit.’

NEW MEXICO. Gay Men’s Choir to celebrate Harvey Milk: ‘Part choral work, part theater piece, I Am Harvey Milk is an emotional celebration of an American icon. The New Mexico Gay Men’s Choir is proud to present the Southwest premiere of this historic work.

DRAG DOCUMENTARY OF THE DAY. Detox.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Vampire Weekend “Sunflower ft. Steve Lacy” directed by Jonah Hill, starring Jerry Seinfeld, Steve Lacy, and Fab 5 Freddy.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. D Galloway by Paul Freeman.