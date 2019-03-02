Eric Swalwell Tells Maddow: New Michael Cohen Info Had House Intel Committee at the ‘Edge of Our Seats’ — WATCH

Rachel Maddow invited Rep. Eric Swalwell on her show last night to confirm whether reports that former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen had provided new “explosive, game-changing” information to the House Intelligence Committee in its closed door session were true.

The committee asked Cohen to come back next week and testify again because of this new information, according to Cohen lawyer Lanny Davis.

Swalwell said that indeed it was true: “He’s not spinning and we truly were at the edge of our seats listening as Mr. Cohen told us information that he certainly did not tell us in October 2017 when we interviewed him and he certainly did not testify to during the open hearing…but we did take a deeper dive into what Mr. Cohen knows and we expect him to come back on Wednesday with corroborating documents to see if it’s true.”

Added Swalwell: “I’ve found him to be a liberated man. I watched him for about ten hours in October 2017 and he seemed like someone who had an interest in protecting someone else…he wasn’t straight with us…Here he was very careful in his testimony…He’s put his hand on the hot stove and he learned not to do that again…He does care not to spend the next ten years or the rest of his life in prison.”