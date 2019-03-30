Gay Man’s 61-Year-Old Mother Gives Birth to His Son Via Surrogacy

A 61-year-old woman has given birth to her son and his husband’s daughter via surrogacy.

Buzzfeed News reports on the extraordinary birth: “When Matthew Eledge and his husband, Elliot Dougherty, told Matthew’s mother, Cecile, that they were planning to start their family, Cecile thought fondly of her own parental journey. She’d loved being pregnant decades earlier with her three now-grown children.’If you want me to be the gestational carrier,’ she told Matthew, ‘I’d do it in a heartbeat.’ Matthew, 32, and Elliot, 29, appreciated the gesture, but, they thought, let’s be real — it’s not like that would ever happen. A postmenopausal 61-year-old couldn’t possibly be equipped to carry and give birth to a baby. Right?”

It did, and the grandmother gave birth to her own granddaughter on March 25. The egg was “donated by Elliot’s sister Lea Yribe, who was 25 at the time, and fertilized with Matthew’s sperm.”

Read more about it HERE.