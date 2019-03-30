Gay Man’s 61-Year-Old Mother Gives Birth to His Son Via Surrogacy

A 61-year-old woman has given birth to her son and his husband’s daughter via surrogacy.
I've been scrolling through these pictures non-stop ever since we received them last night, and I can't even believe this is real life. As most of you know, this year my sister underwent a surgery that allowed us to retrieve several of her eggs. Several healthy embryos were created out of those eggs. Then, Matthew's mother stepped forward and offered us the greatest gift of all. She offered to carry our baby for us. Our first daughter, being created in the womb of her grandmother. It has been such a beautiful journey. We are so incredibly grateful. I can't even begin to describe and capture all of the feelings I have looking at these images. What an honor it is to have these two women in our life. What a beautiful gift this has all been. We are so excited that Uma Louise will be joining us earth side here in a few weeks. I love her deeply and immensely already. Photographs by @arielpanowicz
Buzzfeed News reports on the extraordinary birth: “When Matthew Eledge and his husband, Elliot Dougherty, told Matthew’s mother, Cecile, that they were planning to start their family, Cecile thought fondly of her own parental journey. She’d loved being pregnant decades earlier with her three now-grown children.’If you want me to be the gestational carrier,’ she told Matthew, ‘I’d do it in a heartbeat.’ Matthew, 32, and Elliot, 29, appreciated the gesture, but, they thought, let’s be real — it’s not like that would ever happen. A postmenopausal 61-year-old couldn’t possibly be equipped to carry and give birth to a baby. Right?”
Well, holy smokes, y'all. Little tiny Uma Louise has ventured into this world and let me tell you, she is simply perfect. Carried and birthed by her 61 year old Grandmother, and created by her two Dads and loving Aunt, Uma is surrounded by an immense amount of love. Being a part of today was amazing. Cele, you are a warrior. @matt_eledge + @ephemeral.elliot, you're already the best Dads. Can't wait to watch you all grow. ♥️ P.S., EVERYONE TAG @theellenshow. Y’all know she’d love this.
It did, and the grandmother gave birth to her own granddaughter on March 25. The egg was “donated by Elliot’s sister Lea Yribe, who was 25 at the time, and fertilized with Matthew’s sperm.”
