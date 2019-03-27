Chinese Firm Puts Grindr Up for Sale After U.S. Govt. Panel Deems it ‘National Security Risk’

Grindr, the leading gay social app, is up for sale by Kunlun, the Chinese firm which acquired it in 2016, after a U.S. Government panel said it is a “national security risk.”

Reuters reports: “The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has informed Kunlun that its ownership of West Hollywood, California-based Grindr constitutes a national security risk, the two sources said. CFIUS’ specific concerns and whether any attempt was made to mitigate them could not be learned. The United States has been increasingly scrutinizing app developers over the safety of personal data they handle, especially if some of it involves U.S. military or intelligence personnel.”

Kunlun announced last August that it was planning an IPO on international stock exchanges.