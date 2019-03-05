Hillary Clinton: ‘I’m Not Running’ in 2020 But I’m Not Going Away — WATCH

Hillary Clinton said in an interview with News 12 New Jersey broadcast Monday night that she’s not running for president in 2020 but that she plans to stay in the spotlight: “I’m not running, but I’m going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe.”

Said Clinton: “I want to be sure that people understand I’m going to keep speaking out. I’m not going anywhere. What’s at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me. And I’m also thinking hard about how do we start talking and listening to each other again? We’ve just gotten so polarized. We’ve gotten into really opposing camps unlike anything I’ve ever seen in my adult life.”

Clinton told the station that she’s already spoken with many of the 2020 candidates and told them “don’t take anything for granted,” adding, “we have to work really, really hard to make our case to the American people, and I’m gonna do everything I can to help the Democrats win back the White House.”

