House Passes Bipartisan Resolution Opposing Trump’s Ban on Transgender Troops

The House today voted 238-185 to approve a resolution sponsored by Rep. Joseph Kennedy (D-MA) opposing Donald Trump’s ban on transgender troops. Five Republicans joined Democrats to denounce the ban. One Republican voted “present.”

The Washington Post reports: ‘The resolution condemns the ban as discriminatory and “rejects the flawed scientific and medical claims upon which it is based,” but it does not move to actually change the policy. It instead “strongly urges” the Defense Department not to implement the ban and “maintain an inclusive policy” on allowing qualified transgender people to serve in the military.’

The ban was cleared on Tuesday to take effect on April 12, Bloomberg reported: “A federal appeals court in Washington removed the last hurdle for President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender people in the military to take effect as planned on April 12, snuffing out an injunction that a judge declined to lift after the government’s Supreme Court victory.”

HRC National Press Secretary Sarah McBride applauded the resolution: “Transgender service members have been serving openly throughout the U.S. Armed Forces with distinction for years, and, with this vote, the House has made clear that they support transgender troops. Today’s bipartisan majority in the U.S. House join leading medical associations, national security experts and former military officials in opposing this dangerous and discriminatory policy. We urge the U.S. Senate to take action so that every service member can know that the both chambers of Congress respect their service.”